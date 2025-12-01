Kansas State hosts Wol and Bowling Green

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -12.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits Kansas State after Mayar Wol scored 21 points in Bowling Green's 81-48 victory against the VMI Keydets.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 at home. Kansas State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Falcons are 0-1 on the road. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC scoring 85.6 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

Kansas State makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Bowling Green averages 5.2 more points per game (85.6) than Kansas State gives up (80.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is shooting 53.8% and averaging 26.3 points for the Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 12.7 points.

Javontae Campbell is averaging 17.4 points and four steals for the Falcons. Wol is averaging 13.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.