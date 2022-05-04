Kansas gamer pleads guilty for role in fatal 'swatting' case

Shane Gaskell, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to wire fraud in case that drew national attention to "swatting," during which a caller falsely reports a crime that is dangerous enough to send a SWAT team to the location, The Wichita Eagle reported.

The “swatting” call on Dec. 28, 2017, led to the death of 28-year-old Andrew Finch, who was shot by Wichita police as he opened the door of his home to see why police were outside.