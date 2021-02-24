Kane, Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 6-5 in shootout

The inconsistent Blue Jackets lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

Chicago struck first on a power play in the first period. Soderberg slid the puck past Korpisalo amid some traffic in front of the Columbus net.

Kane then made the most of a Columbus turnover, making it 2-0 with his ninth of the season. Kane crashed into the back boards after finishing the play.

Atkinson got his eighth goal 11:34 into the first, outracing Duncan Keith on a rush. Laine rifled in a one-timer on a power play 48 seconds into the second period, tying it at 2.

Brandon Hagel got his first career goal for Chicago at 8:12 of the second, but Laine tied it again with another power-play goal.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up a two-game series Thursday night in Columbus.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno, top, checks Chicago Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik against Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen, right, stops a penalty shot by Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, right, chases the puck next to Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi, right, collides with Chicago Blackhawks forward Mattias Janmark during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Chicago Blackhawks forward Carl Soderberg, center, works for the puck between Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke, left, and goalie Joonas Korpisalo during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon