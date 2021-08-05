Kamara, Reyna each score twice, DC United beats Crew 4-2

Reyna dispossessed Aboubacar Keita in the attacking half, Kamara took the ball and beat goalkeeper Eloy Room to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute. Reyna headed home a cross by Andy Najar in the 40th, and Kamara converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to give D.C. United (7-7-3) a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Kevin Molino scored in the 65th minute and Lucas Zelarayán added a goal in the 71st to pull Columbus (6-5-6) to 3-2, but Reyna slipped a left-footer between a pair of defenders and inside the post to cap the scoring in the 74th minute.