Kahn's late TD run lifts Miami (Ohio) past Ball State 38-31

Ryan McWood intercepted a Drew Plitt pass and returned it 18 yards to the 6-yard line that set up Kahn's game-winning run. Kahn also had a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and finished with 42 yards rushing on nine carries.

AJ Mayer was 16 of 24 for 212 yards passing with three touchdowns for Miami. Jack Coldiron had two TD catches and Jalen Walker had one.