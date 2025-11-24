Justin Neely helps UNC Greensboro top Youngstown State 68-62 at Jacksonville Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Justin Neely had 16 points and 16 rebounds in UNC Greensboro's 68-62 victory over Youngstown State on Sunday at the Jacksonville Classic.

Neely also had three steals for the Spartans (1-5). Donald Whitehead Jr. scored 14 points and KJ Younger added 11 points and eight rebounds. The Spartans ended a five-game losing streak with the victory.