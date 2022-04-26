Jury sides with Columbus police in excessive force trial

The first trial ended in a mistrial in November 2021. On Monday, a unanimous jury sided with the city after a short deliberation, acquitting Rosen and Bare of excessive force and assault and battery allegations.

On Tuesday, City Attorney Zachary Klein said his office respects the decision, while noting, “The City Attorney’s Office takes seriously all use of force cases, especially those that result in a tragic loss of life.”

Klein has pushed for change in the department and, along with city Mayor Andrew Ginther, successfully requested a Justice Department review of the agency's practices. That review is ongoing.

Green's family is disappointed by the decision, which their attorney Sean Walton said doesn't reflect the evidence presented at trial.

“This civil trial was the first that the city has had to defend for a police shooting in 15 years and that in itself provides hope and optimism that accountability is on the horizon,” he said. “However, the people of this city should not have to fight their own leaders who continue to use qualified immunity as a sword to defend bad officers.”

The jury made the right decision, said Jeff Simpson, president of the police union representing Columbus officers.

“The facts and the evidence of this case are crystal clear and beyond reproach,” Simpson said, calling Green's actions “a violent attack.”

Changes to the department in recent years including the creation of a first-ever civilian review board, increased use of body-worn cameras, a pilot program to resolve 911 calls involving mental health and addiction issues with counselors instead of officers, and the hiring of Elaine Bryant, the city's first Black woman chief.

In December, the city agreed to pay $5.75 million to people injured during the 2020 racial injustice and police brutality protests.

Monday's verdict was the second time in recent months that jurors sided with police over excessive force violations. In December, a jury rejected civil rights violations alleged by Timothy Davis, who had accused Columbus officers in Ohio's capital city of using improper force when they arrested him in 2017.

In November, a murder trial is scheduled for a white Columbus officer who shot and killed Andre Hill, who was Black, in December 2020 as Hill emerged from a garage holding a cell phone. The officer, Adam Coy, has pleaded not guilty.