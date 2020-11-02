Jury rules in case of boy, 4, whose body was found in bags

After a two week trial, a jury found Romaine Tolbert, 38, guilty of involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping, endangering children, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of Eliazar Ruiz.

Tolbert's wife, Joanne Vega, was also charged in connection with Ruiz's death, but she took a plea bargain that included a reduction of her charges in exchange for testifying against Tolbert.