Jury rejects lawsuit filed by family of teen killed by cop

Mason, who has said he feared a "gunfight," contended that he acted reasonably to protect himself and denied having directed a slur toward the teens. A grand jury decided not to bring charges against him.

Sean Walton, a lawyer for King's family, said that they respected the jury's decision, adding that the panel “was given a hard decision they should have never been faced with.”

But in the statement issued Thursday, Walton also sharply criticized how the city handled the matter, saying officials “used every tool at their disposal to avoid being held accountable for killing a child.” He called on the city “to do what it takes to start protecting the people of this city and stop traumatizing families, witnesses and those who have the courage to speak truth.”

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein thanked the jury for its efforts.

“It is sad and difficult when any life is cut short, especially that of a 13-year-old like Tyre King. We thank the judge and jury for taking the time to hear and understand the facts of this case, and we respect their decision,” Klein said.

