Jury: Ohio man guilty of placing pipe bombs on tugboats

Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 42, of Marietta, Ohio, bought pipes and other components of the devices from a Lowe’s store on four occasions, according to a press release. Law enforcement officers recovered the destructive devices from two different tugboats moving barges on the Ohio River in October 2021. Authorities believe the devices were dropped from a bridge.

Authorities traced the devices’ components to a Marietta Lowe’s store and were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle through surveillance video. Police spotted Becker’s SUV near the same store and arrested him.