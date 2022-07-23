Jury deadlocks on racial discrimination suit by 2 officers

The jury of six women and four men, all white, deliberated for about eight hours before a mistrial was declared Friday evening in the suit filed by officers Donte Hill and Dennis Barnette. A new trial date was set for Aug. 16.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Hill, who is Black, was given a written reprimand after he was recorded using the language while responding to a 2018 fight. Barnette, who is white, was suspended after he was recorded using the same word several months later while trying to make an arrest outside a nightclub.