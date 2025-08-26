Junior Caminero homers twice as the Rays beat the slumping Guardians 9-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Junior Caminero homered twice and drove in three runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the slumping Cleveland Guardians 9-0 on Monday night.
Yandy Díaz also connected for Tampa Bay, and Carson Williams had two hits and two RBIs in his third major league game. The Rays finished with 14 hits in their third consecutive win.
Tampa Bay left-hander Ian Seymour (2-0) struck out eight in five innings in his first career start. He allowed one hit and walked one.
Cleveland has dropped six straight and nine of 10 overall. It has been shut out in its last three games.
