Junior Caminero homers twice as the Rays beat the slumping Guardians 9-0

Tampa Bay left-hander Ian Seymour (2-0) struck out eight in five innings in his first career start. He allowed one hit and walked one.

Cleveland has dropped six straight and nine of 10 overall. It has been shut out in its last three games.

Caminero, who turned 22 in July, had four hits and scored four times. He has 39 homers on the season.

Díaz hit a 384-foot solo homer in the seventh, ending Tanner Bibee’s start. After a brief rain delay, Caminero hit his second homer, and Williams added a two-run double.

Bibee (9-10) was charged with five runs and eight hits in six-plus innings. He has allowed four or more runs in five of his seven starts since the All-Star break.

Key moment

Caminero drove the first pitch he saw in the fifth 412 feet to deep center field. He has homered in each of his last three games.

Key stat

Cleveland had not been shut out in three consecutive games since June 12-14, 1991.

Up next

Rays right-hander Shane Baz (8-10, 5.22 ERA) takes the mound against Guardians left-hander Parker Messick (0-0, 1.35 ERA) on Tuesday night in the second game of the three-game series.

