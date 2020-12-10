Juhasz scores 27, No. 18 Ohio State women beat Miami (Ohio)

Ohio State (4-0) finished with at least five players in double-figure scoring for the third straight game. Jacy Sheldon and Braxtin Miller each scored 13 points, Kateri Poole and Madison Greene had 12 apiece and Rebeka Mikulasikova 10.

Ohio State, which entered ranked 10th nationally at 93..7 points per game, reached the century mark for the second time this season. The Buckeyes shot 55.7% from the field, including 11 of 16 by Juhasz.