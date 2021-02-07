Juhasz, Patty lead No. 11 Buckeye women past Gophers 83-59

Juhasz had her fourth straight double-double and 30th of her career with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Patty had 14 and 10. Jacy Sheldon scored 17 points for the Buckeyes (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten Conference), who have won nine-straight in the series.

Kadiatou Sissoko scored 13 points for the Golden Gophers (5-8, 4-7) with Sara Scalia and Klarke Sconiers adding 12 each.