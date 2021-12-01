Judge weighs whether to dismiss Ohio doc's 25 murder charges

“It is mere speculation on their part as to what was presented to the grand jury,” said David Zeyen, an assistant prosecutor.

Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook said he anticipates making a decision within days about the defense motion seeking to get the case dismissed. If the case continues, a trial is scheduled for February.

Husel, 46, has pleaded not guilty. The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System said its review concluded he ordered excessive painkillers for about three dozen patients who died over several years, but the fired doctor was charged only in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of fentanyl.

It's one of the biggest cases of its kind ever brought against a U.S. health care professional.

Husel's colleagues who administered the fentanyl were not criminally charged, but 23 nurses, pharmacists and managers were fired by Mount Carmel after its investigation. Some were referred for state boards to consider disciplinary action.

Mount Carmel has reached over $17 million in settlements related to Husel's patients. Some families still have lawsuits pending.

Caption William Husel sits at the defense table Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook is weighing arguments about whether to dismiss the 25-count murder case against Husel. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Caption William Husel sits at the defense table Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook is weighing arguments about whether to dismiss the 25-count murder case against Husel. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Caption Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Holbrook speaks during a motion to dismiss hearing in State of Ohio vs. William Husel on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Holbrook is weighing arguments about whether to dismiss the 25-count murder case against Husel. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Caption Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Holbrook speaks during a motion to dismiss hearing in State of Ohio vs. William Husel on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Holbrook is weighing arguments about whether to dismiss the 25-count murder case against Husel. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Caption Defense attorney Jose Baez, right, sits with William Husel during a motion to dismiss hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook is weighing arguments about whether to dismiss the 25-count murder case against Husel. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Caption Defense attorney Jose Baez, right, sits with William Husel during a motion to dismiss hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook is weighing arguments about whether to dismiss the 25-count murder case against Husel. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel