Judge to decide if officer was federal agent during shooting

Meade’s lawyers says the deputy fired when Goodson pointed a gun at him. Goodson’s family has never denied that Goodson might have had a gun on him, but has noted he also had a license to carry a firearm.

Goodson’s family says Goodson was opening the door to his grandmother’s house holding a bag of sandwiches at the time he was shot. Investigators said a gun was recovered from the scene but have not provided further details.

Meade said in a statement taken shortly after the shooting that he yelled, “U.S. Marshals! It’s the police!” and “Show me your hands!” Meade retired from the sheriff’s department last year on disability.

Meade's salary was still paid by the county, and he was only authorized to “seek and execute arrest and search warrants” under his marshals' assignment, according to court documents and testimony on Friday.

Cases of fugitives pursued by the task force must be issued a federal identification number and the warrant verified before a task force member can take action, Charles Sanso, a U.S. marshal who oversees four such operations in Ohio, testified Friday. Neither situation existed with Goodson, he said.

After reviewing Meade's actions the day of the shooting, “We concluded that this was not a marshal service shooting,” said Sanso, a witness called by prosecutors.

When Meade saw Goodson with the gun, an act that amounted to a state crime, “he was not exercising federal authority,” Elizabeth Ellis, a special Franklin County prosecutor, told the judge.

But Ryan Rosser, a current member of the Columbus fugitive task force, testified on behalf of Meade that he couldn't equivocally say if Meade was acting as a sheriff's deputy that day.

Meade’s attorneys hope to have him covered by immunity provided to federal officers, meaning his case couldn’t be tried in a state court and the charges would have to be dismissed.

Meade has pleaded not guilty and is free on $250,000 bond.

“It's difficult for an agency to say, for this five minutes you're a federal task force member, and the next minute you're not,” Mark Collins, one of Meade's lawyers, said after the hearing.

Meade's attorneys are trying to “muddy the waters” of the facts of the case, which should remain in state court, Sean Walton, an attorney representing Goodson's family, said afterward.

“If there's anybody that commits a crime that constitutes murder in this country, they're typically tried in state court,” Walton said.

Goodson’s family has also filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit against Meade and the sheriff’s office. The complaint claims Meade received hundreds of hours of firearms and SWAT training but little on violence deescalation techniques.