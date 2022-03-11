Hamburger icon
Judge sets 2023 bribery trial date for ex-Ohio speaker

FILE - Rep. Larry Householder defends himself against a resolution for his expulsion during a session of the Ohio House at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Federal prosecutors say former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's arguments that a racketeering conspiracy charge against him should be dismissed are legally invalid. Prosecutors filed a motion Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.(Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

A federal judge has set a January 2023 trial date in the racketeering conspiracy case against former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal judge on Friday set a January 2023 trial date for the former Ohio Houser speaker facing a 2 1/2-year-old racketeering conspiracy charge in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.

Ex-GOP Speaker Larry Householder is accused of leading the scheme secretly funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. to win legislative approval of a $1 billion bailout of two Ohio nuclear plants. The plants were operated by a wholly-owned FirstEnergy subsidiary when the bailout bill was approved in 2019.

Householder has pleaded not guilty and asked federal Judge Timothy Black to dismiss the July 2020 charge against him, saying prosecutors didn't provide "essential facts" for an indictment and that the alleged bribes were in fact constitutionally protected campaign contributions. Prosecutors oppose the motion.

Jury selection will begin Jan. 20 and the trial on Jan. 23, Black said in a court order.

