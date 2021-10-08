journal-news logo
X

Judge: Man charged in shooting of trooper to remain jailed

news
12 minutes ago
A Michigan man accused of causing a shooting that seriously injured an Ohio state trooper during a traffic stop will remain jailed without bail

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — A Michigan man accused of causing a shooting that seriously injured an Ohio state trooper during a traffic stop will remain jailed without bail, a judge ruled Friday.

Robert Tramaine Hathorn, 42, of Muskegon, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. It's not clear if he's retained an attorney.

Authorities said trooper Josef Brobst stopped Hathorn's car for speeding late Wednesday on Interstate 75 near Findlay, and Brobst asked Hathorn to exit the vehicle because he smelled marijuana. The two men were standing behind the patrol cruiser when they began struggling over the trooper's service weapon, authorities said, and Brobst was shot in the lower body.

Authorities have not said how the gun was fired or if Brobst had drawn the weapon or if it was still in his holster.

Hathorn drove off after the shooting, and his car was found early Thursday behind a business. An intense manhunt soon ensued involving dozens of officers, and Hathorn was captured Thursday afternoon.

Brobst was hospitalized with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, authorities said, while Hathorn was treated for an undisclosed injury.

In Other News
1
Middletown’s proposed ‘Hollywoodland’: What’s there now, and what would
2
COVID-19 quarantines cause cancellation of Middletown-Lakota West...
3
Butler County commissioners to hold public hearing on removing zoning...
4
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Hamilton
5
School COVID-19 cases dropping in Butler County as state average...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top