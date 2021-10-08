Judge: Man charged in shooting of trooper to remain jailed

Robert Tramaine Hathorn, 42, of Muskegon, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. It's not clear if he's retained an attorney.

Authorities said trooper Josef Brobst stopped Hathorn's car for speeding late Wednesday on Interstate 75 near Findlay, and Brobst asked Hathorn to exit the vehicle because he smelled marijuana. The two men were standing behind the patrol cruiser when they began struggling over the trooper's service weapon, authorities said, and Brobst was shot in the lower body.