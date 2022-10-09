Judge: Jury in wife slaying won't be told about earlier case

Warshaw gave a lengthy summary of the investigations of Smith and cited what he called “gaps” in the Mercer County prosecution's case, saying there is no body and therefore no cause of death and also no eyewitnesses. He said prosecutors could seek later to present basic facts, such as the defendant's previous marriage.

Smith reported his wife missing to West Windsor police in October 2019, saying she had left a note a week earlier that said, “Going away for a few days. Don’t forget to feed the fish.” But police found a suitcase he said she had taken with her and her relatives expressed doubts about a trip because she was recovering from hip surgery at the time.

Smith is serving a 15-year to life sentence in Ohio in Hartman’s murder and will next be eligible for parole in 2029. A year ago, a prosecutor said in court that the defendant had been offered a 20-year term to run consecutive to the Ohio term. Defense attorney Jamie Hubert said at the time that her client had not outright rejected the offer nor made a counteroffer; a message seeking comment was sent to her Sunday.