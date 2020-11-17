Judge ends probation for mother acquitted of killing newborn

Richardson was acquitted of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment. She had faced up to life in prison if convicted of murder.

Tracy Johnson, the baby’s paternal grandmother, asked the judge to reject Richardson’s request, saying, “I don’t think her serving the three years of probation is too much to ask.” She said Richardson has shown no remorse.

Richardson, though, said at the hearing that she is remorseful and apologized for her actions. She told the judge, “I suffer a lot in silence,” and noted she has undergone mental health treatment.