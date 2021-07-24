Man accused of planning sorority killings denied release

Magistrate Judge Stephanie Bowman on Friday cited a parole violation and the “serious nature of the charges" as reasons to keep 21-year-old Tres Genco in custody. The Hillsboro, Ohio, resident appeared in federal court in Cincinnati on charges of an attempted hate crime and possession of a machine gun.

Federal prosecutors said earlier that Genco identifies himself as an “incel” — involuntary celibate — and has interacted with an online community of mostly men who advocate for violence against women because they believe they are unjustly denied sexual or romantic attention.