Judge allows ex-Ohio House speaker more time to find lawyer

FILE – This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. A nuclear plant bailout law should be repealed immediately, Democratic members of the Ohio House announced Wednesday, July 22, 2020, as a bribery scandal involving one of the state’s most powerful lawmakers unfolded over the law’s passage. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
Credit: Ron Schwane

news | 31 minutes ago
A federal judge has allowed the former speaker of the Ohio House more time to find a lawyer to defend him against a conspiracy charge related to an alleged $60 million bribery scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The former speaker of the Ohio House can take more time to find a permanent lawyer to defend him against a charge related to an alleged $60 million bribery scheme, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Republican Rep. Larry Householder and four others are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use, in exchange for passing a legislative bailout of two nuclear power plants and then derailing an attempt to place a rejection of the bailout on the ballot.

Four defendants pleaded not guilty earlier this month to the charge that they conspired as part of what one defendant called an "unholy alliance" aimed at saving the plants.

A judge allowed Householder to delay that Aug. 6 court appearance to find a new attorney. Householder's current attorney, Dave Thomas, says he has an unspecified conflict of interest and must drop off the case.

Householder had been scheduled for a hearing Thursday. But Thomas filed a new motion saying Householder still needs more time to find a long-term lawyer, and federal prosecutors didn't oppose it. U.S. District Judge Timothy Black approved the request Thursday.

Black urged Householder “to expedite his efforts to secure new counsel, so as to avoid the need for any further continuances.”

FILE - Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Householder, who is accused in a $60 million federal bribery probe, was removed from his leadership position on July 30, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Credit: John Minchillo

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 21, 2020, file photo, Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder leaves the federal courthouse after an initial hearing following charges against him and four others alleging a $60 million bribery scheme, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Credit: Jay LaPrete

