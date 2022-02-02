Judge again blocks Ohio law regulating aborted fetal remains

In seeking to keep the law blocked, abortion providers and their lawyers argued the law imposes a funeral ritual on every patient, regardless of religious or spiritual belief, removing their autonomy.

Hatheway delivered them a victory, determining the law violates the clinics’ and patients’ rights to due process and equal protection.

The injunction she granted will stand until a lawsuit against the Ohio Department of Health and others determines the permanent fate of the law. The litigation challenges the law as an unconstitutional hurdle to women’s legal right to an abortion, as well as “frivolous and medically unnecessary.”

Clinics that sued include Planned Parenthood, Preterm-Cleveland, Women’s Med Group and Northeast Ohio Women’s Center.

“Compliance with this law would have a devastating impact on the ability of Ohioans to access time-sensitive health care, and intentionally denies them autonomy over their own lives, especially harming people with low-incomes, our Black, Latino and Indigenous communities, and people in rural communities,” they said in a joint statement.

The fetal remains law is one of several Ohio abortion restrictions that are on hold. Others include a ban on most abortions after a “detectable fetal heartbeat,” as early as six weeks into pregnancy; part of a ban on D&E, or dilation & evacuation, abortions, the most common method used in the second trimester; a ban on the use of telemedicine in medication abortions; and certain restrictions on clinic operations that were tucked into Ohio’s two-year operating budgets back in 2013 and 2015.