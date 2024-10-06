Juan “Cucho” Hernández, Dylan Chambost lead Crew to 3-2 victory over Union

Philadelphia (9-14-10) pulled even in the 25th minute on an unassisted goal by Nathan Harriel. It was the second goal this season for Harriel and his fourth in 83 career appearances.

The Crew took a 2-1 lead into halftime after defender Mohamed Farsi scored unassisted in the 41st minute. It was his fourth goal of the campaign and his fourth in 65 career appearances.

Hernández gave Columbus a two-goal lead when he scored his career-best 19th goal of the season in the 76th minute. Chambost has two assists in eight career appearances.

Jack McGlynn scored two minutes later to cut the Union's deficit to a goal, but they couldn't net the equalizer. It was the fourth goal this season for McGlynn, a career high. Defender Kai Wagner picked up his 13th assist of the season.

Patrick Schulte turned away four shots in goal for the Crew.

Andrew Blake totaled seven saves for the Union.

Columbus will host the New England Revolution next Saturday and then travel for a Decision Day match against the New York Red Bulls on Oct. 19

Philadelphia is idle until it hosts FC Cincinnati to close out the regular season on Oct. 19 with a postseason berth on the line for the Union.

