Jovan Milicevic's 21 points help Xavier defeat West Virginia 78-68 at Charleston Classic

West Virginia closed to within 44-41 with 15 1/2 minutes left in the game, but Milicevic responded with a 3-pointer and a layup and Roddie Anderson III added four points to build a 53-43 lead for Xavier.

West Virginia got as close as 66-61 near the 5-minute mark but All Wright and Filip Borovicanin buried 3-pointers to put the Musketeers back in charge. Their lead reached 13 points twice in the final minute.

Carroll scored 17 points while going 6 of 11 overall and 5 for 6 from 3-point range. Wright finished with 14 points and Anderson scored 11.

The Mountaineers (5-2) were led by Treysen Eaglestaff, who finished with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists. Honor Huff added 16 points and Brenen Lorient had 11 points and three blocks.