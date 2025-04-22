José Ramírez homers, drives in 4 runs for Guardians in 6-4 win over AL-leading Yankees

José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Kyle Manzardo went deep on the next pitch in the third inning, helping the Cleveland Guardians beat the American League-leading New York Yankees 6-4
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, watches his three-run home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt with catcher Austin Wells, center, and umpire Nick Mahrley, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, watches his three-run home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt with catcher Austin Wells, center, and umpire Nick Mahrley, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
news
By BRIAN DULIK – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Kyle Manzardo went deep on the next pitch in the third inning, helping the Cleveland Guardians beat the American League-leading New York Yankees 6-4 on Monday night.

Ramírez and Manzardo both cleared the fence in right off Clarke Schmidt (0-1), who gave up five runs in four innings. Manzardo has homered in three straight games and has a team-high seven.

Cleveland led 6-0 before Jasson Domínguez hit a two-run homer in the seventh and Jazz Chisholm Jr., who had been in a 1-for-18 slide, had a two-run drive in the eighth. The Yankees went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.

New York, playing Cleveland for the first time since winning last year's AL Championship Series, lost for the second time in eight games.

Aaron Judge extended his on-base streak to 19 games, going 1 of 4 with a walk, but struck out against Cade Smith with a runner on second for the final out. The reigning AL MVP leads the majors with a .384 average, 33 hits and 25 RBIs.

Gavin Williams (2-1) allowed two runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings in his first win over an AL East squad in eight career starts and Smith worked the ninth for his second big league save, his first this season.

Key moment

Schmidt, who made his season debut last Wednesday, held the Guardians hitless in the first two innings before allowing two homers, two doubles and three singles over the next two frames.

Key stat

With 668 extra-base hits, all with Cleveland, Ramírez moved past Hall of Famer Tris Speaker for sole possession of second on the team career list behind Hall of Famer Earl Averill (724).

Up next

Yankees RHP Will Warren (1-0, 5.17 ERA) takes on Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (1-2, 5.85 ERA) on Tuesday in the second game of the three-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches his double off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams during the third inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio watches his RBI single off New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt with catcher Austin Wells during the third inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan (38) and Brayan Rocchio, left rear, congratulate Jose Ramirez, right, after Ramirez's three-run home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt during the third inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Jasson Dominguez celebrates after his two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Jasson Dominguez, right, is greeted by Pablo Reyes (19) after his two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan, right, slides home as he evades a tag by New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt pauses after giving up a solo home run to Cleveland Guardians' Kyle Manzardo during the third inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, left, talks with New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, before a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge warms up before a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Two dead in crash near Butler County Regional Airport
2
Regulars at The Banks hope safety can improve after weekend shooting...
3
Hamilton man wants Butler County court’s help to hire a private...
4
Best of Butler County: Best Artist Brian Beck of Hamilton learned from...
5
Butler County, Ohio seniors making difficult choice: homes or taxes