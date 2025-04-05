José Ramírez blasts 3 homers to lead the Cleveland Guardians past the Angels, 8-6

The veteran slugger hit a solo homer in the first inning, a two-run blast in the fifth and another solo shot in the ninth to match his only other three-homer game on June 8, 2020.

Mike Trout homered in his first at-bat at Angel Stadium in nearly a full year, but the Halos began their 60th season in the stadium with their fourth consecutive home opener defeat.

Logan O'Hoppe homered off All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase after an 11-pitch at-bat in the ninth, and Jo Adell drove in his third run before Travis d'Arnaud grounded out to end it.

Los Angeles lost three players to injury. Luis Rengifo and Ryan Zeferjahn departed with hamstring problems before Yoán Moncada left with thumb irritation.

Tim Herrin (1-0) escaped a bases-loaded jam of his own making in the opener of the final series in Cleveland’s nine-game road trip.

José Soriano (1-1) yielded five runs while striking out nine.

Trout drove a 98-mph fastball out to center to begin his first home game since April 29, 2024. The three-time AL MVP has been beset by injuries over the past four seasons.

Adell drove in two runs during a third-inning rally abetted by Ramírez's third error in three games.

Key moment

Cleveland drew three walks from three Angels pitchers in the sixth and went ahead 6-4 when Rocchio’s playable two-out grounder eluded Moncada.

Key stat

Ramírez scored his 900th career run with his first homer, becoming the seventh Cleveland player to do it.

Up next

The Angels' Jack Kochanowicz (0-0, 3.00 ERA) takes the mound against Orange County-native Tanner Bibee (1-0, 0.00), who played 6 miles away at Cal State Fullerton.

