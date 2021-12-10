journal-news logo
X

Jones, Xavier host Cincy

news
34 minutes ago
Two guards will be on display as David DeJulius and Cincinnati will battle Colby Jones and Xavier

Cincinnati (7-2) vs. Xavier (8-1)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as David DeJulius and Cincinnati will take on Colby Jones and Xavier. The senior DeJulius is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games. Jones, a sophomore, is averaging 10.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Xavier's Nate Johnson, Paul Scruggs and Adam Kunkel have collectively scored 44 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 39 percent of all Musketeers scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVID: DeJulius has connected on 26.2 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 28 over the last five games. He's also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Cincinnati is a perfect 5-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Bearcats are 2-2 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

STREAK SCORING: Xavier has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 78.2 points while giving up 54.5.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Cincinnati offense has turned the ball over on 14.8 percent of its possessions, the 21st-best mark in Division I. 21.7 percent of all Xavier possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Musketeers are ranked 302nd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
DNA and genealogy investigation lead to arrest in 2006 rape of Miami...
2
Rise Up Performing Arts performs ‘Shrek’ this weekend
3
PHOTOS: StoryPoint Senior Living in Fairfield Twp. hosts holiday...
4
Christmas With A Cop program ‘pretty special’ for Middletown officers...
5
Hamilton buying Beckett Paper site for $1.5M, offering it for $1 to...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top