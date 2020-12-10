X

Jones leads Western Illinois past Mount St Joseph 80-55

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Anthony Jones came off the bench to score 15 points to lift Western Illinois to an 80-55 win over Mount St. Joseph on Thursday.

Tamell Pearson had 14 points and 16 rebounds for Western Illinois (1-3). Justin Brookens added 13 points and Rod Johnson Jr. had 10 points.

Brady Thomas had 14 points for the Lions. Tanner Clos and Avery Paddock each had 11 points.

