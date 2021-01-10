Jones 3 at buzzer lifts Xavier over Providence 74-73

Xavier, which got the ball with 14.5 seconds to play, kept weaving toward the basket until Adam Kunkel drove into the late, kicked the ball to the right corner for Paul Scruggs, who whipped the ball up top to Jones. Jones hit nothing but net over the outstretched arms of closing Jimmy Nichols Jr.

The basket capped an eight-point flurry for the Musketeers in the final minute to erase a 73-66 deficit, which was built by the Friars' 11-0 run over the previous two minutes.