Jonathan India's grand slam caps a 6-run 9th inning as Reds rally past Rockies 12-7

Friedl and Jeimer Candelario also went deep, Elly De La Cruz had three hits and Fernando Cruz (3-5) pitched an inning in relief for Cincinnati, which has won four straight.

Elias Díaz hit a go-ahead homer in the fifth to put Colorado ahead 5-4. He added a run-scoring single and Brendan Rodgers had a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Díaz and Rodgers had three RBIs each for the Rockies.

Charlie Blackmon had three hits for Colorado, which has dropped five in a row.

The Rockies scored four times in the first against Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Díaz drove in the first run with a bases-loaded groundout, Rodgers had a two-run single and Elehuris Montero made it 4-0 with a single.

Candelario’s two-run homer off Rockies starter Dakota Hudson in the third made it 4-2, and Friedl’s home run tied it. Hudson left after De La Cruz and Candelario followed with singles.

Jacob Hurtubise had an RBI triple in the eighth and scored on India’s sacrifice fly to make it 7-6.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF/INF Kris Bryant (back) was out of the lineup for the third straight game. Manager Bud Black said Bryant could land on the injured list if he doesn’t improve in the next “day or two.” ... OF Nolan Jones (knee) served as the DH for Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday night and was slated to play in the field Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Hunter Greene (3-2, 3.44 ERA) will open a four-game home series against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night.

Rockies: RHP Cal Quantrill (4-4, 3.84) starts the first of a four-game series at St. Louis on Thursday night.

