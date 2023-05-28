Jonathan India homers twice as Cincinnati Reds beat Chicago Cubs 8-5

Swanson’s two-run single with two out in the second lifted the Cubs to a 4-1 lead. But India singled in Friedl in the third, and the Reds added three more runs with two out in the fifth.

McLain chased Taillon with an RBI single, and India greeted Michael Fulmer (0-4) with a two-run shot to right for a 5-4 lead.

Casali hit a run-scoring single for the Reds in the sixth, and India connected for another two-run homer in the seventh against Jeremiah Estrada. India matched a career best with five RBIs.

Williamson was charged with four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings in his third major league start.

MINOR MOVE

Reds right-hander Silvino Bracho cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RF Seiya Suzuki, 3B Patrick Wisdom and C Yan Gomes returned to the lineup after scheduled days off Friday.

UP NEXT

LHP Drew Smyly (5-1, 2.93 ERA) starts Sunday for the Cubs against Reds RHP Graham Ashcraft (2-3, 5.57 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP