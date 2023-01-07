Jokic, Murray help Nuggets top Mitchell-less Cavs 121-108

A crew returned with the same two orange ladders and fixed the problem in just shy of 10 minutes.

Murray missed all of last season with a torn left ACL, and Nuggets coach Michael Malone called Murray playing on consecutive days “uncharted territory.” Murray only played 21 minutes Thursday as the starters rested much of the second half in a home rout of the Los Angeles Clippers.

“This is a big step for Jamal, in terms of trying to get back to the player he’s capable of being,” Malone said.

Murray was key in a 13-4 run to start the third quarter that put Denver ahead to stay. After Jokic hit 3-pointers on the first two possessions, Murray had an acrobatic, one-handed rebound and put-back and his own 3.

Mitchell acknowledged “I didn't have my legs” after shooting 6 of 20 from the field Wednesday. He played 50 minutes and took 34 shots in his 71-point game two days earlier.

“We've put a heavy toll on him. With Darius being out, he's had to have the ball in his hands. His usage has been crazy. His minutes have been crazy,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said on the reason to rest him. “Our goals is always to do what's best for our guys and running him into the ground is not what's best for him.”

Cavaliers: Bickerstaff said F Dean Wade, out since Dec. 2 with a left shoulder sprain, is close to returning. “I would expect him sooner rather than later," he said. ... G Ricky Rubio, recovering from a torn left ACL, has progressed to 5-on-5 play. ... The Cavs had a season-high 11 offensive rebounds in the first half.

Nuggets: F Jeff Green (broken left hand) has been doing shooting drills while wearing a wrap. “What I love about Jeff is even if he's not playing, he's present in the locker room, on the bench,” Malone said.

Cavaliers: At Phoenix on Sunday night.

Nuggets: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

