Johnson's 32 lead Akron over Western Michigan 104-89

The Akron Zips defeated the Western Michigan Broncos 104-89 on Saturday led by Tavari Johnson's 32 points
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson scored 32 points as Akron beat Western Michigan 104-89 on Saturday.

Johnson also added eight assists and three steals for the Zips (14-4, 5-1 Mid-American Conference). Shammah Scott scored 23 points while shooting 9 of 14, including 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, and added five assists. Amani Lyles had 14 points and shot 5 of 9, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.

The Broncos (7-11, 1-5) were led in scoring by Justice Williams, who finished with 28 points. Western Michigan also got 23 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Jayden Brewer. Brady Swartz finished with 14 points.

A 13-0 run in the second half turned a six-point deficit into a seven-point lead for Akron. They outscored Western Michigan by 14 points in the final half, as Scott led the way with a team-high 18 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

