Johnson, Williams each surpass 100 yards rushing to lead Northern Illinois over Akron 29-16

Rudolph scored on a 58-yard reverse and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Dane Pardridge, each in the first quarter. Ethan Hamilton's 32-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Barnes stretched the Northern Illinois lead to 23-16 with 5:32 to play before halftime.

Hamilton was 9-of-16 passing for 105 yards for Northern Illinois (6-4, 3-3 Mid-American Conference).

Ben Finley tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Norton for Akron (2-8, 1-5). Finley completed 19 of 52 passes for 205 yards. Noel Roach also blocked a punt for a touchdown for the Zips.

