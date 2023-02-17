Johnson scores in 3rd period, Blue Jackets beat Jets 3-1

Kyle Connor scored for the Jets, and David Rittich had 21 saves.

With Dallas off on Thursday, the Jets missed a chance to pull even with the Stars at the top of the Central Division. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Winnipeg.

Columbus is still a distant last in the Metropolitan Division.

The Jets got on the board in the final seconds of the first period on a power play.

After a questionable hooking call on Columbus' Erik Gudbranson, Connor got a pass from Blake Wheeler and buried a shot from the right circle for his 25th of the season.

Laine tied the game on a power play 10 minutes into the second period when he shot over Rittich's far shoulder from the left circle.

Johnson got the tiebreaker with a shot from the left circle.

“I was looking for a pass and didn’t want to force one through the seam. I thought I could surprise the goalie there,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t a hard shot. If he sees it, he probably saves it. I didn’t even see it go in.”

The game featured 12 power plays — seven for the Jets and five for the Blue Jackets. Each team scored once with a man advantage. Columbus killed three 5-on-3 power plays, the first time the team has done that since 2011.

“You get that many power plays to score and don’t — regardless of the opponent — that’s on us,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said.

GAVRIKOV SCRATCHED AGAIN

Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov was a healthy scratch for the second straight game to protect him from an injury ahead of a potential trade. He is expected to be dealt before the March 3 trade deadline. The 27-year-old Gavrikov, who will be unrestricted free agent, hasn’t been able to reach a deal with Columbus on another contract.

FAMILY AFFAIR

Manitoba Moose assistant coach Eric Dubois -- father of Winnipeg forward Pierre-Luc – joined the Jets on the road trip through Columbus, New York, and New Jersey. He was standing in for assistant coach Brad Lauer, who is recovering from a back injury. Manitoba is the AHL affiliate of the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois was a first-round draft pick by the Blue Jackets in 2016 and played in Columbus until being traded to the Jets early in the 2020-21 season. He picked up an assist on Connor’s first-period goal.

NOTES: Korpisalo was credited with an assist on Jenner's empty-net goal. ... Columbus native Sean Kuraly played in his 400th NHL game. … Rittich made consecutive starts in goal for the first time since Dec. 18-20. … Former Blue Jacket Sam Gagner was in the Winnipeg lineup in place of Karson Kuhlman, who was a healthy scratch.

UP NEXT

Jets: At New Jersey on Sunday.

Blue Jackets: At Dallas on Saturday.

