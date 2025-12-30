Johnson scores 28, Akron downs Concord 115-64

Josiah Rickards led the way for the Mountain Lions with 15 points. Micah Young added 10 points for Concord off the bench.

Akron took the lead for good with 19:32 remaining in the first half. The score was 47-25 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 11 points. Johnson scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as Akron went on to secure a victory, outscoring Concord by 29 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.