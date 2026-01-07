Johnson scores 22 as Akron beats Central Michigan 82-69

Tamario Adley finished with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Chippewas (4-12, 0-4). Phat Phat Brooks added 17 points for Central Michigan. Nathan Claerbaut had 11 points, two steals and three blocks.

Akron took the lead with 10:12 left in the first half and did not trail again. Scott scored 16 points in the first half to help put the Zips up 43-30 at the break. Akron pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 18 points. Johnson scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.