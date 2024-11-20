Johnson puts up 24, Bowling Green knocks off Niagara 76-68

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Johnson's 24 points helped Bowling Green defeat Niagara 76-68 on Tuesday night.
Johnson also contributed five rebounds for the Falcons (2-3). Sam Towns scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Derrick Butler had 16 points and finished 6 of 7 from the field.
Olumide Adelodun finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (1-3). Jahari Williamson added 12 points and two steals for Niagara.
Johnson scored nine points in the first half and Bowling Green went into halftime trailing 37-33. Johnson scored 15 points in the second half.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
