Johnson puts up 20, Bellarmine downs Bowling Green 85-67

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Ben Johnson had 20 points in Bellarmine's 85-67 victory against Bowling Green on Friday night.
Johnson added five rebounds for the Knights (1-3). Billy Smith scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Alec Pfriem had 13 points and shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.
Anthony McComb III led the Falcons (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Bowling Green also got 12 points from DaJion Humphrey. In addition, Rashaun Agee had 11 points and six rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
