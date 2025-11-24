Johnson puts up 19 as Akron defeats Evansville 97-59 at Paradise Jam

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Tavari Johnson and Bowen Hardman scored 19 points apiece to help Akron defeat Evansville 97-59 on Sunday at the Paradise Jam.

Johnson shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Zips (5-1). Bowen Hardman finished 5 of 6 from 3-point range and 4 for 5 from the foul line. Amani Lyles shot 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.