Johnson leads Akron against Toledo after 24-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on Toledo after Tavari Johnson scored 24 points in Akron's 86-65 win over the Ohio Bobcats.

The Zips are 10-0 in home games. Akron is 16-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rockets are 5-3 against MAC opponents. Toledo averages 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Akron makes 51.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Toledo has allowed to its opponents (48.4%). Toledo averages 7.0 more points per game (82.3) than Akron gives up (75.3).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Zips. Shammah Scott is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sonny Wilson is averaging 16.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 17.9 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 8-2, averaging 89.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.