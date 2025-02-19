Johnson and Scott each score 15, and Akron beats Northern Illinois 73-63 for 14th straight victory

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson and Shammah Scott each had 15 points, and Akron beat Northern Illinois 73-63 on Tuesday night to extend its winning streak to 14.

Johnson had six rebounds for the Zips (21-5, 13-0 Mid-American Conference). Scott went 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had five rebounds. Nate Johnson shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.