Johnson and East Carolina take down Cincinnati 75-71

31 minutes ago
Brandon Johnson scored 16 points to lead the East Carolina Pirates and RJ Felton sealed the victory with a jump shot with 58 seconds left as the Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 75-71 on Wednesday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Johnson scored 16 points to lead East Carolina past Cincinnati 75-71 on Wednesday night.

Johnson also added six rebounds for the Pirates (13-12, 4-8 American Athletic Conference). RJ Felton added 15 points while going 5 of 19 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds and six assists. Ezra Ausar recorded 14 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line.

Jeremiah Davenport and Landers Nolley II each scored 19 points for the Bearcats (17-10, 8-6). In addition, David Dejulius had 15 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

