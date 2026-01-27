John Mobley Jr. scores 25 to lead Ohio State over Penn State 84-78

Amare Bynum added 15 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Buckeyes. Devin Royal had 14 points and sophomore reserve Taison Chatman scored a career-high 11. Bruce Thornton finished with nine points and needs two more to pass Michael Redd (1,879 from 1997-2000) for sixth place on OSU's all-time list.

Sophomore Ivan Njegovan made his first career start for the Buckeyes, replacing injured Christoph Tilly. The 7-foot-1 sophomore scored all eight of his points in the second half, adding three rebounds and two blocked shots before fouling out.

Eli Rice hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead the Nittany Lions (9-11, 0-9), who have lost seven straight. Ivan Juric totaled 14 points and 14 rebounds. Josh Reed and reserve Melih Tunca both scored 13.

Chatman and Mobley sank 3-pointers to end a game-opening 22-11 run by Ohio State and turned it into an 18-point lead at halftime.

Rice sank three 3-pointers in a 22-8 run to cut it to 58-54 in the first eight minutes. Josh Reed had a three-point play to make it 60-59 three minutes later, but Mobley answered with two free free throws and a 3-pointer and Ohio State stayed in front from there.

Up next

Penn State: At Northwestern on Thursday.

Ohio State: At Wisconsin on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball