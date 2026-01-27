John Mobley Jr. scores 25 to lead Ohio State over Penn State 84-78

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — John Mobley Jr. scored 25 points to help Ohio State hold off Penn State 84-78 on Monday night.

Mobley made 7 of 14 shots with five 3-pointers and all six of his free throws for the Buckeyes (14-6, 6-4 Big Ten Conference). He added five assists and three steals to help Ohio State prevail after blowing almost all of a 50-32 halftime lead.

Amare Bynum added 15 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Buckeyes. Devin Royal had 14 points and sophomore reserve Taison Chatman scored a career-high 11. Bruce Thornton finished with nine points and needs two more to pass Michael Redd (1,879 from 1997-2000) for sixth place on OSU's all-time list.

Sophomore Ivan Njegovan made his first career start for the Buckeyes, replacing injured Christoph Tilly. The 7-foot-1 sophomore scored all eight of his points in the second half, adding three rebounds and two blocked shots before fouling out.

Eli Rice hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead the Nittany Lions (9-11, 0-9), who have lost seven straight. Ivan Juric totaled 14 points and 14 rebounds. Josh Reed and reserve Melih Tunca both scored 13.

Chatman and Mobley sank 3-pointers to end a game-opening 22-11 run by Ohio State and turned it into an 18-point lead at halftime.

Rice sank three 3-pointers in a 22-8 run to cut it to 58-54 in the first eight minutes. Josh Reed had a three-point play to make it 60-59 three minutes later, but Mobley answered with two free free throws and a 3-pointer and Ohio State stayed in front from there.

Up next

Penn State: At Northwestern on Thursday.

Ohio State: At Wisconsin on Saturday.

