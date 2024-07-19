Joey Votto to start for Toronto Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate after rehab assignment

Votto, 40, was the 2010 National League MVP. He's played 2,056 games during a 17-year major league career. He has a .294 career major league batting average with 356 home runs and 1,144 RBI. He signed a minor-league deal with Toronto on March 9.

Last season, he played 65 games for the Cincinnati Reds, the team he played with his entire major league career. He missed much of the season with a shoulder injury.

He appeared in one spring training game for the Blue Jays this year and homered in his only at-bat. He played 13 games with the Dunedin Blue Jays, a Single-A affiliate, this season.

——

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb