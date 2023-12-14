Joe Flacco signs 1-year deal with Browns, QB can earn incentives with playoff run, Super Bowl win

Flacco's deal means the 38-year-old moves from the practice squad to the active roster. And while it was more procedural than anything, it assures he'll be with the Browns (8-5) as they try to clinch a playoff spot.

The team elevated Flacco from the practice squad in each of the past two weeks to start games against the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville.

While he was on the practice squad, other teams could have signed him, and Flacco wasn't aware of any trying.

“I wouldn’t have went though, anyway,” he said. “It’s been great here.”

Flacco can earn $75,000 for each win in any of Cleveland's four remaining regular-season games, a person familiar with the financial terms told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the incentives haven't been made public. Additionally, Flacco can make $250,000 for a wild-card win, $500,000 for a divisional playoff win, $1 million for an AFC title and another $2 million if the Browns win the Super Bowl.

Flacco has been something of a savior for the Browns, who have been decimated by injuries on both sides of the ball and yet are still in the thick of the playoff race.

When Flacco beat the Jaguars in his home debut last week, Cleveland became just the seventh team in the Super Bowl era to have four different quarterbacks win games in the same season.

A father of five, Flacco was home in New Jersey pondering his future and wondering if his career was over when the Browns called. The former Super Bowl MVP with Baltimore tried out, signed on Nov. 20 and is back leading a team.

It's possible Flacco's stay in Cleveland could extend beyond this season, but he's only focused on playing this week.

Could he be back with the Browns in 2024?

“Who knows?” he said. “I’m just taking it day by day still and trying to go out there and do my best on Sundays. I know I want to play. So me wanting to play is not in question.”

