Joe Flacco and Anders Lee among new investors in Irish soccer team

“Excited to be on board!” the 39-year-old Flacco wrote on his Instagram story.

Flacco is a free agent after helping the Cleveland Browns reach the playoffs last season. He was the AP's Comeback Player of the Year.

St Patrick’s did not release financial details. It said the athletes are part of Kenosis Sports Group, a subsidiary of U.S.-based private equity firm Kenosis Capital.

"Joe, Chad, Matt and Anders have had decorated careers in the NFL and NHL and have a keen interest in football," St Patrick's Athletic chairman Garrett Kelleher said in a team statement.

St Patrick’s plays in the League of Ireland, the country's top division.

The team said it has been working with Kenosis in arranging its friendly match against Minnesota United of Major League Soccer on March 20.

Birk, a center, was Flacco's teammate on the Baltimore Ravens team that won the Super Bowl after the 2012 season. Birk also played for the Minnesota Vikings alongside Greenway, a linebacker.

