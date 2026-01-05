Joe Burrow’s Bengals miss playoffs for the 3rd straight year

After finishing 9-8 in 2023 and 2024, the Bengals finished the 2025 season with a 6-11 record.

Despite the disappointing record, Bengals president and owner Mike Brown announced coach Zac Taylor and director of player personnel Duke Tobin will return.

“Our focus is on building a team that can consistently compete at the highest level, with the goal of winning championships. They have proven they can build and lead teams that compete for championships. We trust their plans and expect to return to our desired level of success," Brown said in a statement.

The regular season ended with yet another game where the defense couldn’t make a game-winning play in the final minutes as the Browns beat the Bengals 20-18 on a walk-off field goal. Losses against the Packers, Jets, Bears and Patriots played out in a similar fashion.

“It’s a little bit fitting, to be honest with you, with how our season has gone,” Taylor said. “Several times, we’ve had games where we’ve played well in different areas and haven’t found a way to put it all together.”

While the defense improved over the course of the season, it never looked playoff-caliber. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson only played in seven games, and first-round pick Shemar Stewart had one sack in eight games. The Bengals ranked in the bottom 10 in the league in sacks in 2025.

The Bengals faced the challenge of being the only team in the NFL with two rookie starting linebackers, who were often targeted in the passing game by the opponent.

“Play-in, play-out as a rookie, it’s taxing on the (mind),” cornerback DJ Turner said. “I talked to them. Whatever it is for you to lock in and get your mental straight, do that. Figure out what that is in the offseason so you can set up the rest of your career.”

The Bengals also had to overcome Burrow missing nine games with a toe injury. While Joe Flacco played admirably after joining the Bengals in October, they were 1-8 when Burrow was sidelined.

For the second time in three years, the Bengals were left wondering if they’d have made the playoffs if Burrow had stayed healthy.

“What’s happened is what’s happened,” Burrow said. “I certainly don’t want to miss as much time as I have, but that’s where I’m at. All I can do is evaluate the position I’m in and try to get better from there.”

Despite big seasons from Chase, Higgins and Chase Brown as well as the most consistent offensive line that the Bengals have had in a decade, the high-powered offense couldn’t make up for a defense that ranked 30th in points allowed and 31st in yards allowed.

“We learned a lot about ourselves,” defensive tackle BJ Hill said. “I’m excited about these guys in the room. We’ve got two young linebackers who will be just fine for us. Everywhere, we were really young. Never give up on yourself or doubt yourself. Keep on working, put your head down and focus on what you can fix.”

Burrow’s season

It was another year defined by injury. After missing time with a knee injury in 2020 and a wrist injury in 2023, Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in Week 2 and was out until late November.

When he was on the field, Burrow was as good as he has been and led the Bengals to blowout wins over the Ravens, Dolphins and Cardinals. He also went toe for toe with Josh Allen in a shootout that the Bengals ended up losing against the Bills.

Burrow’s completion percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating were right around where they were in 2024 when he was an MVP candidate. In eight games in 2025, Burrow threw for 1,809 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions that included three pick-6s.

Rocky defense

Through 11 weeks, the Bengals’ defense graded out as statistically the worst defense in the history of the NFL by DVOA. The unit took a step forward after the bye week by playing more man defense, blitzing more and allowing the linebackers and safeties to be more versatile. Those wrinkles helped the Bengals record the 12th-most interceptions in the league this season.

But even with that progress, the Bengals ended the season allowing the second-most yards per rushing attempt and the third-most net yards per passing attempt in the NFL this season.

Productive rookies

Every draft pick received significant opportunities this season.

While Stewart missed half of the season because of an ankle injury and a knee injury, he filled a variety of roles when healthy and had plenty of games where he played a starter’s-level of snaps. But with that opportunity, Stewart struggled to finish plays and didn’t provide much production.

Linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter struggled against play action, against tight ends and as tacklers this season, but they provided the occasional splash play with a blitz or a pass breakup as the showed some potential. They combined for 212 tackles this season.

Left guard Dylan Fairchild was solid all season, solidifying his place in the Bengals’ starting lineup in 2026. Jalen Rivers received a chance to become the team’s right guard, but he struggled and ended the season in a reserve role. Sixth-round pick Tahj Brooks didn’t get many reps at running back this season, but he was frequently used as a kick returner.

Impact special teams

Second-year punter Ryan Rehkow ranked third in the NFL in average punt yardage, and he showed consistent improvement over the course of the season at landing punts inside of the 20-yard line. His season-long this year was 70 yards, which was tied for ninth best in the NFL.

Kicker Evan McPherson, despite missing two extra points in the season finale, had a big bounce-back 2025 season. He made a franchise-record 63-yard kick, and he didn’t miss a field goal inside of 50 yards this season.

Next steps

The first question of the offseason will be about the Bengals’ ability to secure long-term contract extensions with Turner, Hill and Brown.

They’re also expected to be active in free agency looking for starters on defense. The Bengals’ have the ability to add an impact starter at every level of the defense, and their biggest need is on the defensive line.

